Eastern Bartholomew Water issues boil advisory near State Road 7

Crews from Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. have been working to repair a water main near State Road 7.

According to the water utility, another company working in the area damaged the water main near State Road 7 and South County Road 900E on Friday. Company officials say that they have been working to get water restored as soon as possible.

Once water service is reconnected, affected customers will be under a boil water advisory. Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday,

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777