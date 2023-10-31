Eastern Bartholomew water customers under boil advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation are under a boil water advisory until Thursday.

The water company says there has been a water outage in the Royal View Addition and when water is restored customers will be under a boil water advisory until noon on Thursday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.