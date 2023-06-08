Eastern Bartholomew water customers to see outage near Scipio, Elizabethtown

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp customers on State Road 7 in the Elizabethtown and Scipio area will be without water today as crews work on a water main.

According to the water company, crews will be doing maintenance and updating the main from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The affected area includes State Road 7 starting at 900 E to 925 N to Crossroad Community Church and Providers Place. And it includes County Road 950N, 900N and 500S.

After water is restored customers will be under a boil water advisory until 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp at at 812-526-9777.