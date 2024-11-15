Eastern Bartholomew issues two boil water advisories

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has issued boil water advisories for customers in two separate areas of the county.

According to the water company, a boil water advisory is in effect for the Wehmeier Addition. That is in effect until noon on Monday. The second advisory is for some customers in Elizabethtown, that is in effect until noon on Tuesday. Those customers are in the area on County Road 700S between 450E and 500E.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.