Eastern Bartholomew issues boil water advisory for Midway area

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisories for some customers in the Midway Addition

According to the water company, a boil water advisory is in effect for the area between State Road 7 and State Road 46. That includes County Road South 450E to Midway along with Rockwood and Mulberry. The boil water advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.