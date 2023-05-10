Eastern Bartholomew issues boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all of its customers for the next two days.

The advisory is due to low chlorine in the water. The advisory includes the town of Hope, whose water is suppled by Eastern Bartholomew.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for two minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

The advisory is in effect until noon Thursday, pending test results.

If you have any questions you can call Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. at 812-526-9777.