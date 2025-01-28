Eastern Bartholomew customers under boil water advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. are under a boil water advisory.

The water company says there has been a water outage for the Wehmeier Addition after another company damaged a water main while working in the area. Once the water is restored customers will be under a boil water advisory until 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

For more information, call the water utility at 812-526-9777.