Eastern Bartholomew customers under boil-water advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation are under a boil water advisory into early next week.

According to the water company, customers in the Waynesville area are affected by the boil water advisory including County Road 650S to County Road 550S. The boil water advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.