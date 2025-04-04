East Fork White River rising to major flood in Seymour, moderate in Columbus.

Forecasters now are expecting major and moderate flooding along some rivers in our area, starting today

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis upgraded its flood warning for our area from moderate to major flooding along the East Fork White in Seymour and downstream, and issued warnings of moderate flooding for East Fork White River at Columbus, Flatrock River in Columbus, Driftwood River at Edinburgh, Muscatatuck River at Vernon and Big Blue River in Shelbyville among others.

Forecasters say we received one to three inches of rain Wednesday and are now expecting up to seven more inches of rain through Sunday. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

East Fork White River in Seymour entered the minor flood stage yesterday afternoon and will be going into moderate flooding this morning. Major flooding is expected to start by Sunday morning and will crest at 19.5 feet by Sunday evening, inches above the major flood stage. That is about a foot and a half below record levels.

In Columbus, East Fork White River is expected to enter the minor flood stage by this afternoon and go into moderate flooding by Sunday morning. The river is expected to crest Sunday evening just over a foot above the moderate flood stage and just under a foot below the major flooding level.

You can find more information on flooding on our website here: https://1010wcsi.com/weather-forecast/#flooding