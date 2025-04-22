Earth Day events include amnesty day for some waste

A reminder that Bartholomew County and Columbus will be celebrating Earth Day on Friday, giving you a chance to get rid of some unwanted materials and to spruce up your yard.

Earth Day events will be happening from 8 to 3 on Friday at the Bartholomew County and Columbus Recycling Center on Mapleton.

There will be an amnesty day to get rid of hard-to-dispose-of waste. You can turn in up to two refrigerant containing appliances, up to two propane tanks, up to four tires from personal vehicles, with the rims removed. All of those are at no cost.

Bartholomew County residents can pick up a free pickup load of mulch or compost from 8 to 12.

There will also be plant swap and a tree giveaway. Toyota Material Handling is sponsoring the tree event and there will be tulips and redbuds given away.

The event is for Bartholomew County residents only. Out of county residents and businesses can not participate. You can get more information at bcswmd.com.