Earth Day activities today at Columbus recycling center

Tomorrow is Earth Day but to celebrate the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District will be holding events today at the recycling center on Mapleton Street.

You can get rid of hard to dispose of wastes for free including up to two refrigerant-containing appliances, two propane tanks, four personal vehicle tires with rims removed. For $20 each you can dispose of televisions or computer monitors. That will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Also from 8 to 3 will be a plant swap and a tree and seed giveaway.

From 8 a.m. to noon today, there will children’s activities, and free loads of mulch or compost. From 9 to 11 a.m. you can get your documents shredded. A hot dog roast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on activities, you can go to https://bcswmd.com