Early voting wraps up at noon; Election Day Tuesday

You still have a few hours to vote early today before tomorrow’s primary elections.

In Bartholomew County, you can vote early until noon today at Donner Center on 22nd Street.

Election Day voting is from 6 to 6 and in Bartholomew County you can vote at one of 14 vote centers around the community. In local races, Republican voters will be chosing their candidate for County Commissioner District 1 between incumbent Larry Kleinhenz and his challenger Rick Miller. Republicans here will also be choosing three candidates for the County Council at-large race, from four primary challengers, Michael Bell, Kim Bennett, John Prohaska and Marcus Speer.

Local government offices will be closed tomorrow due to Election Day. In Columbus, trash and recycling routes will be running on their normal schedule.

You can hear from the County Commissioner candidates here:

You can hear from each of the County Council candidates below:

Michael Bell

Kim Bennett

John Prohaska

Marcus Speer