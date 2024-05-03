Early voting wrapping up ahead of Tuesday election

Early voting is wrapping up soon for Tuesday’s primary election.

In Bartholomew County, you can vote today at Donner Center from 8 to 5 and tomorrow at both Donner Center and the Governmental Office Building on Third Street from 8 to 3. Early voting wraps up at Donner Center at noon on Monday.

On primary election day Tuesday, you can vote at any of the county’s 14 vote centers.

If you have any questions, you can call the county voter registration office at 812-379-1604.