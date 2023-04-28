Early voting ends on Monday; Primary election is Tuesday

Early voting is winding down as we head into next week’s municipal primary elections in Indiana.

Early voting is still available in Bartholomew County at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall from 8 a.m. to 5 today. On Saturday, you can vote from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nexus Park and at the Governmental Office Building on Third Street downtown.

Early voting ends at noon on Monday. Election Day is Tuesday and Bartholomew COunty voting centers will be open from 6 to 6.

In Columbus, there is a contested race for mayor on the Republican ticket with former State Rep. Milo Smith and Mary Ferdon, the city’s current executive director of administration and community development. They are vying to replace incumbent Mayor Jim Lienoop, who opted not to run for a third term.

On the Democratic side, there is a contested race for the City Council District 3 seat with incumbent Jerone Wood, Michael Kinder and Tony Hayden.

You might see some new names on your ballot with the addition of more seats to the Columbus City Council. Last year, Columbus City Council approved moving the city up to a second class status. Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. That means the addition of one new district seat, which led to redrawing the district boundaries. There will also be an additional at-large seat on the ballot.

You can check your voting status at https://indianavoters.in.gov

Mary Ferdon. Photo courtesy of the candidate. Milo Smith. Photo courtesy of the candidate.