Early voting ends at noon; Government offices closing for election

There are still a few hours left to vote early, before Election Day tomorrow.

In Columbus, you can vote until noon today at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall, on 25th Street.

At the top of the ticket, Republican Mary Ferdon is running against independent Sean Burton to be the next Columbus mayor.

You will see some changes to their ballots this election, because of the switch last year making Columbus a second-class city. There are nine council seats on the ballot for the first time, instead of the previous seven. There will be six seats by district and three at large seats on the council after this election. All of those seats are contested races this year.

On Election Day there will be 8 vote centers around Columbus where you can cast your ballot.

Local government offices will be closing two days this week.

Offices will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day and on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Among the offices closing is Columbus City Utilities. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service Tuesday or Friday, you can call the utility at 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.