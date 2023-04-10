Early voting continues at Nexus Park this week

Early voting continues this week ahead of Indiana’s municipal primary elections.

Early voting is available in Bartholomew County at Nexus Park, the former Fair Oaks Mall. You can vote from 8 to 5 on weekdays leading up to the primary. On April 22nd and 29th, early voting expands to Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nexus Park and at the Governmental Office Building on Third Street downtown.

Early voting ends at noon on Monday May 1st. Election Day is Tuesday May 2nd.

You can check your voting status at https://indianavoters.in.gov.