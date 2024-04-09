Early voting begins today at Donner Center in Columbus

Early voting is starting today in Bartholomew County ahead of the May primary elections.

There will be no early voting this election at Nexus Park or at the Bartholomew County Courthouse. Instead, you can vote early from 8 to 5 on weekdays at Donner Center.

There will be early voting on Saturdays April 7th and May 4th. You can vote on those Saturdays at Donner Center and at the Bartholomew County Governmental office Building on Third Street from 8 to 3.

Early voting wraps up at noon on May 6th with election day from 6 to 6 on Tuesday, May 7th at 14 voting centers around Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County Republican voters will be making choices in the race for County Commissioner District 1 and in the at-large seats for the Bartholomew County Council. In the commissioners races, long-time County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz has a challenge from Rick Miller in the Republican primary.

None of the three current at-large members of the County Council filed for re-election. Four new Republicans did file for the County Council seats: Michael R. Bell, Kim Bennett, John Prohaska and Marcus D. Speer.

Democrats have no local contested races on the ballot in this primary election.