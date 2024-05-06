Early registration deadline today for Tour de Trails Bicycle Challenge

You can still save a little money and help the Columbus Parks Foundation if you register by the end of the day today for the upcoming Tour de Trails Bicycle Challenge.

According to the city parks department, the event will be happening Saturday May 18th and will offer 20k, 50k and 80k bicycle route. The 20k route will tour the People Trail Network, while the longer routes heading west of the city. The 50k route will reach Grandview Lake and the 80k route will reach Story Inn.

Registration starts the morning of May 18th at 8:30 a.m. at the Donner Park Shelter. The rides start at 9 a.m. in the morning for the 50k and 80k with the 20k starting at 10 a.m. in the morning. After the rides there will be party in the park from 11 to 2 p.m.

You can save $5 if you register by today and ensure your T-shirt size will be available. After today, tickets will be $28.

Registration is available here: https://www.columbusparkfoundation.org/tour-de-trails-bicycle-challenge/