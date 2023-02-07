Early morning police chase leads to two arrests

Chester Sidwell. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Police say a long chase yesterday morning led to the arrest of two Columbus residents who were wanted on multiple warrants.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, an officer tried to stop a vehicle near 17th and Maple streets at about 1:10 a.m. Monday morning for a traffic violation. But the driver sped away. The chase led out of the city at speeds of up to 100 mph with the driver disregarding stop lights.

The vehicle eventually struck a tire deflation device on State Road 7 in Jennings County near the Scipio fire station. The vehicle stopped on Jennings County Road 300N after about 40 minutes.

The driver, 58-year-old Chester Sidwell and a passenger, 37 year old Amber N. David were both taken into custody.

Sidwell is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, criminal recklessness and reckless driving as well as an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.

Amber David. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

David was arrested on two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.