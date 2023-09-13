Early learning groups to receive $245k locally

Bartholomew County organizations are receiving grants of $245,000 to help the learning and development of infants and toddlers in Indiana

The Early Learning Indiana organization announced today that 86 groups around the state will be receiving $31 million in grants through the Early Years Initiative. The initiative is supported by the the Lilly Endowment.

The grants support groups working to maximize growth and brain development in the first three years of children’s lives. Organizers say that the projects are designed “to help Hoosier families support the cognitive, social-emotional and physical wellbeing of infants and toddlers.”

All of the organizations will serve families in low-income households. More than two thirds will serve members of communities of color and over 60 percent will serve multiple-language learners.

Early Learning Indiana launched the initiative in March with support from a $50 million grant from Lilly Endowment.

The Bartholomew County grant supports multiple organizations, including Bartholomew Consolidated School and Family School Partners increasing the home visiting program to serve 50 more children. That will include two new positions aimed at bilingual and African American families.

Also, Bartholomew County Public Library and local health care providers will expand the Growing Readers program to reach 2,500 more children.