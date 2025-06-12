Duke grants provide for drones, protective gear locally

The Duke Energy Foundation is providing grants to two local public safety organizations to help with rescue efforts for first responders.

According to the power company, nearly $285,000 in grants are being made across Indiana to help agencies improve their response capabilities. The goal is to improve capabilities during weather and other emergencies through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

In central Indiana, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is receiving $2,000 for drone equipment including battery packs, propellers, and operational gear to ensure drones are available for deployment at any time.

The Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department is receiving $3,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for rescue workers so they can stay safe.

Grants from the Duke Energy Foundation are funded by Duke shareholders.