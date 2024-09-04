Duke Energy, SPARK Jackson County to hold energy innovation challenge

Duke Energy Foundation is partnering with SPARK Jackson County to host a competition meant to stimulate renewable energy and sustainability solutions in the area.

The SPARK Energy Innovation Challenge is looking of teams of two to four members who will develop innovative energy saving ideas. The competition is open to anyone in Jackson County, high school students and older. The challenge will culminate in a pitch competition in early November, where teams will present their ideas to a panel of judges including Duke Energy and Hoosier Energy.

The winning team will be awarded a $2,000 cash prize, courtesy of Duke Energy, to further develop their innovative solutions.

The challenge will begin with a workshop on Wednesday, September 18. You can find more information here: https://www.sparkjacksoncounty.com