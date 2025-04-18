Duke Energy recognizes local lineman for team win at regional competition

Duke Energy says that a Columbus lineman is heading to an international competition in October.

According to the power company, Travis Vidal of Columbus was part of a team that took third place at the International Lineman’s Rodeo last week. The other members of the Journeyman Team were Marc Mitchell of Noblesville and Chase Nickell of Carmel.

The competition tests skills such as as climbing poles, handling tools, making equipment repairs and performing rescue operations. Categories of tests include equipment repair, pole climbs and “hurt man” rescues. The competition also promotes safety, camaraderie and teamwork.

Winners from last weekend’s Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo in Plainfield will advance to the International Lineman’s Rodeo to be held in Bonner Springs, Kan., on Oct. 18th.

Duke Energy is celebrating its crews today on National Lineworker Appreciation Day. The company has more than 10,000 employees and contract lineworkers across Duke Energy’s teams in the Carolinas, Florida and Midwest. April has been especially busy for lineworkers in Indiana, with the major storms, tornadoes and flooding requiring repairs for nearly 100,000 customers.

Nickell said that his kids don’t always want him to leave home, but they understand people are without power and they are proud of their dad.

Photo: A Duke Energy team took 3rd Place in the Journeyman Team competition held in Plainfield last weekend. From the left, Travis Vidal of Columbus, Marc Mitchell, Chase Nickell, along with Chris Lange, regional senior vice president of power grid operations for Duke Energy. Photo courtesy of Duke Energy