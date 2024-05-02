Duke Energy Foundation grant to aid at-risk students find jobs
Duke Energy Foundation is providing a $10,000 grant to assist at-risk students in southern Indiana move into the workforce.
According to the foundation, the grant is going to the Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board, which represents 10 counties including Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings in our area. The grant will go to support the expansion of the Jobs for America’s Graduates, or JAG program, a dropout prevention program started locally by the board in 2011, with two programs.
There are now programs in area schools including:
- Brownstown Central High School
- Crothersville Jr-Sr High School
- Franklin County High School
- Jennings County High School,
- Lawrenceburg High School
- Madison Consolidated High School
- Milan High School
- Seymour High School
- South Dearborn High School
- South Ripley High School shared with JacCenDel High School
- Switzerland County High School.
In 2022 Gov. Eric Holcomb made expansion of the program a priority and future sites include:
- Greensburg High School
- North Decatur High School
- South Decatur High School
- Southwestern High School
- Medora High School
- JacCenDel High School
Organizers say that the Duke funding will help students learn foundational employment skills, prepare for their career, and engage with local industry leaders.