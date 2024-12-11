Duke donation to aid Ivy Tech STEM day camps

A $5,000 grant from Duke Energy will help Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus provide day camps for elementary and high school students focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics related subjects.

The campus is announcing that the day camps would be held in the campus’s service area and would focus on offering hands-on experiences in biology, aviation, advanced manufacturing, and engineering

Students will use virtual reality headsets, which will allow them to explore different STEM careers in an immersive environment. They will also be taking parts in activities such as building birdhouses, toolboxes, Bluetooth speakers or taking part in STEM stations. The Columbus Propeller makerspace at the airport will partner with Ivy Tech to facilitate some of the camps.

Therese Copeland, Ivy Tech Columbus Vice Chancellor of Development said the grant will enable enriching experiences that inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.”

The day camps will be held starting this spring. The exact dates are still being developed.