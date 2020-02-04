Local News 

Drugs discovered during traffic stop lead to Edinburgh arrest

Ronnie D. Houchens. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

An Edinburgh man was arrested Sunday by Bartholomew County deputies after a traffic stop when drugs were discovered.

According to the sheriff’s department reports, deputies pulled over a vehicle on North U.S. 31 at West Market Place Drive at just after midnight Sunday morning. A search revealed syringes, baggies of a green leafy material and a bag with white crystals inside.

The driver, 52-year-old Ronnie Houchens was arrested on charges including possessing methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of a legend drug injection device.