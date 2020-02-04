Drugs discovered during traffic stop lead to Edinburgh arrest

An Edinburgh man was arrested Sunday by Bartholomew County deputies after a traffic stop when drugs were discovered.

According to the sheriff’s department reports, deputies pulled over a vehicle on North U.S. 31 at West Market Place Drive at just after midnight Sunday morning. A search revealed syringes, baggies of a green leafy material and a bag with white crystals inside.

The driver, 52-year-old Ronnie Houchens was arrested on charges including possessing methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of a legend drug injection device.