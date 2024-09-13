Drought conditions to continue despite rain chances

Much of Indiana is dealing with drought conditions due to the lack of rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis there have only been 5 hundredths of an inch of rain in Indianapolis so far in September. A normal September would see just over three inches of rainfall throughout the month.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows southern Indiana to be in moderate drought. When moderate drought occurs, crop growth is stunted and water levels drop. There is some rain possible as leftovers from Hurricane Francine roll through southern Indiana, but it won’t be enough to offset the current drought conditions.

Several spots in northern Indiana are considered to be abnormally dry.

