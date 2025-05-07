Driver to serve prison time for October crash injuring another

A drunk driver has been sentenced to prison after a crash that seriously injured another driver last fall on Southern Crossing in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s office, Bradley Dewees of Nashville will serve two and a half years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one and a half years under the supervision of Community Corrections. He was convicted on May 2nd on a felony charge of Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

The incident happened in October when Columbus police and Bartholomew County deputies were called to an accident at East County Road 450S and State Road 11 at about 6:44 a.m. in the morning on Oct. 9th. Two vehicles had collided with one flipping over, trapping the driver inside. A 68-year-old man had to be rescued from the overturned vehicle and was then flown by Lifeline helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

The police investigation revealed that the second driver, Dewees, had crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into the eastbound car.