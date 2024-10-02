Driver stopped after 110+ mph chase on Interstate 65

A Michigan man has been arrested, accused of racing down Interstate 65 through our area early this morning at more than 100 mph.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident started at about 4 this morning when troopers received reports of a car speeding south of Seymour in Jackson County with no headlights or taillights illuminated.

A trooper moved into place to catch the speeding vehicle and confirmed it was traveling at 118 mph with only its emergency flashers on for lights. The trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop, instead turning off all of its lights and passing vehicles on the right using the emergency lane and an exit ramp at Austin.

The driver eventually stopped near Scottsburg, turning his lights on and slowly pulling over to the side of the road. The driver, Joseph Strain, was taken into custody and is facing preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a common nuisance.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Scottsburg Police Department.