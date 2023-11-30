Driver seriously injured after crash into Jennings home

Jennings County authorities say a crash into a home in Country Squire Lakes left a driver seriously injured Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to scene at about 11:30 p.m. and found that three vehicles in a driveway along with the house itself were seriously damaged when the woman driving the vehicle lost control. The home was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside was hurt.

The driver was flown to a Louisville area hospital for treatment.

Police believe speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash. Due to the driver’s serious injuries no arrests have been made. Her name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. After it is complete it will be forwarded to the Jennings County Prosecutor’s office for review of any charges.

