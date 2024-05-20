Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after running from police

A North Vernon man has been arrested, accused of stealing a car and crashing it early Friday morning and then running from police.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started at about 2:40 a.m. after deputies received a report about a driver crashing into a ditch in the 2900 block of East U.S. 50 during an argument. The woman that she had been arguing with 21-year-old Andrew E. Saenz-Munoz in the vehicle when he ordered her to get out. He then got behind the wheel and crashed into the ditch. She told deputies that he then ran into a field.

After deputies chased Saenz-Munoz on foot, he was taken into custody and is facing preliminary charges including auto theft, operating a vehicle while under the influence with endangerment, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and resisting law enforcement.