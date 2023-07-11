Driver killed in Jennings County rollover crash

A Norman is dead after a rollover crash Sunday in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash Sunday between Butlerville and Nebraska on East U.S. 50. 50-year-old Terry Trowbridge was found unconscious and treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

Investigators say that witnesses saw Trowbridge driving at high speed westbound and trying to pass another vehicle when he lost control and left the north side of the highway. His vehicle rolled several times and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Trowbridge was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and aggressive drivign are believed to have been factors in the accident.

Also assisting at the scene were Jennings County medics and the Campbell Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.