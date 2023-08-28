Driver killed in Interstate 65 crash near Franklin

An Indianapolis woman has been killed in a crash on Interstate 65 in Johnson County early yesterday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were called to the crash about 3 miles north of the Franklin exit at about 4:22 a.m. Sunday morning and found a vehicle underneath a semi and fully engulfed in flames. The driver, 23-year-old Destiny Johnson of Indianapolis, was pulled from the burning wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Johnson drove off the highway, onto the shoulder, and struck the back end of the parked semi. Troopers don’t know what caused Johnson to drive off the road, or why the semi was parked there.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were restricted for over 4 hours while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was cleaned up.

The accident remains under investigation.