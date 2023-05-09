Driver injured in U.S. 31 crash in Jackson County

A Scottsburg driver was left seriously injured after a crash yesterday in Jackson County.

According to the Indiana State Police, a pickup driven by 43-year-old Brian Mullins was headed north on U.S. 31 approaching County Road 275 North at about 2:30 Monday afternoon, when it veered off the east side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the highway, laving the west side of the road. It then struck an embankment and the side of a semi.

Mullins was not properly wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup, suffering life-threatening injuries.

He was taken by Jackson County EMS ambulance to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour before being flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

State police say toxicology results on both drivers are pending.

The crash remains under investigation. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Seymour Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, 31 Wrecker Service, and Duke Energy also assisted at the scene.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police