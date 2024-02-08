Driver injured after crash near Edinburgh

Johnson County Sheriff’s Department Press Release

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Road 800E north of County Road 650S, on the report of a vehicle accident. When deputies arrived they located a single vehicle accident, vehicle had struck a telephone pole, the vehicle was on its side and the drive was trapped. The Edinburgh Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cody Lee Morris (32) of Franklin. The vehicle that he was operating was a tan 2002 Toyota Highlander. Morris was transported via medical helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.