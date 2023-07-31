Driver injured after being struck by motorcycle

A Tennessee man was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle during a crash on Interstate 65 in southern Bartholomew County Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident appears to have started when a bicycle fell from a vehicle and was struck by two drivers in the southbound lanes of the Interstate. A vehicle was damaged by the bicycle debris, and its driver, 27-year-old Jonathan Brown of Lebanon, Tennessee, pulled over.

A group of motorcyclists from Lexington, Kentucky then hit the debris, causing one cyclist to crash. 62-year-old Leslie D. Spillman of Lexington suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A second cyclist, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks saw that Spillman had crashed and turned his bike around, driving northbound in the southbound shoulder to help.

However, Brown also saw the accident and as he went to help Spillman he was struck and seriously injured by the northbound motorcycle. He was flown to a Louisville hospital by medical helicopter. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police