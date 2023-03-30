Driver identified in fatal State Road 11 crash

Authorities are identifying the victim in a car crash Tuesday morning on State Road 11 near the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 69-year-old Ronald D. Rudicel, of Scipio, died in the crash at about 11:09 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of State Road 11.

Police say that Rudicel was traveling south on the highway when his car drifted left of the centerline, crashing into a vehicle being driven by 46-year-old Christal D. Downing of Columbus. Rudicel was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. Downing was taken to Columbus Regional hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash closed State Road 11 for about 2 1/2 hours during the investigation and cleanup.