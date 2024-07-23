Driver found dead after truck crashes into pond

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department press release

On 07/22/2024 at approximately 3:43 PM deputies from the sheriff’s office along with other emergency personnel responded to a truck partially submerged in a lake in the 8000 blk of W Old Nashville Rd.

The truck was observed by a witness striking a mailbox on the north side of the roadway then turning south where it traveled across a yard then through the carport of a residence. The truck caused minor damage to the carport before crashing off an elevated deck then into a fence. The truck ultimately went down a hill across a lake side dock before coming to a rest partially submerged in the water.

Residents in the area entered the water and began attempting to help the driver of the vehicle. When emergency personnel arrived the driver was removed from the vehicle. Medical aid was provided on scene however the driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

At this time based on the information gathered, it is believed that the driver possibly suffered a medical episode which resulted in the accident. The investigation is ongoing and further updates along with the identity of the driver will be released at a later time.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.