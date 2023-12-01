Driver facing numerous charges after fleeing from police

A driver is under arrest after a police chase through Columbus, attempting to hide his vehicle in a yard and eventually crashing into a field.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers noticed a speeding vehicle near National Road and Washington Street at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night and attempted to pull the driver over. But rather than stop, he took off at speeds of up to 80 mph, ignoring stop signs and traffic signals.

At one point, the driver tried to evade police by turning off his lights and driving into the backyard of a home in the 4300 block of Kennedy Court, where he crashed into a fence. Police tried to subdue him with a Taser but he shrugged it off, freed his vehicle and took off again before driving into a field and crashing into a ditch, disabling the vehicle.

He then tried to run away, but was soon caught by police.

31-year-old Jeffrey W. Melvin of Palmyra is facing charges including Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, being a Habitual Traffic Violator, Leaving the Scene of an Accident , Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving and Criminal Recklessness.