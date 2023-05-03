Driver facing charges after chase in stolen truck

Brian R. Sosbe. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

A Hope man was arrested Monday evening after fleeing from police in a stolen pickup truck.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers noticed a truck speeding near Marr and Rockyford Roads at about 6:18 p.m. Monday evening. The truck had been reported stolen and officers began a pursuit. The driver left the city limits, drove through a field and struck a tire deflation device near 25th Street and Talley Road. The driver pulled into a parking lot on 25th Street where he was taken into custody.

The driver, 38-year-old Brian R. Sosbe is facing charges including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property with a previous conviction, reckless driving, criminal mischief and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator as well as for possessing legend drug injection devices, a narcotic drug, a legend drug, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department