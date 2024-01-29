Driver facing charges after 110+ mph chase through Columbus

A Columbus man is facing charges after allegedly driving a car at more than 110 mph on Indianapolis Road.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers noticed the vehicle speeding on Indianapolis Road near Lowell Road at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The officer clocked the vehicle at 111 mph in the 55 mph zone. As the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver turned off his headlights, continuing to head south on Indianapolis Road.

Columbus Police and Bartholomew County deputies stopped the vehicle near Third and Lindsey Streets. The driver, 24-year-old Kolby A. Mitchell appeared to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and police say that they could smell a strong odor of alcohol. After failing several field sobriety tests, a breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .137 percent.

Mitchell is facing charges of: