Driver dies in weekend crash in Jennings County

A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Issac Hopkins was ejected from his vehicle in the accident at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 750N. Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say that two vehicles collided head-on at the crest of a hill near the 7300 block of West County Road 600 W. Deputies, firefighters and medics provided emergency medical care, but Hopkins succumbed to his injuries. A passenger in his vehicle was wearing their seat belt and was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second vehicle was carrying three adults and a small child in a car seat. They were taken to the hospital by family members, also for non life-threatening injuries.

A portion of County Road 750N was closed for about two hours during the crash cleanup and investigation. Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.