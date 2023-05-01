Driver dies in weekend Brown County accident

A driver is facing a slew of charges after a Saturday afternoon accident in Brown County left another driver dead.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, rescue workers were called South State Road 135 and Orchard Road at about 3:10 Saturday afternoon after an accident between a pickup and a car.

Deputies say that the driver of the car was speeding eastbound when the vehicle launched at the top of a hill, flying into the roof of a westbound pickup. The pickup driver, 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Brown County coroner’s office.

The car flipped end over end before landing on its roof and then catching fire.

A passenger in the car, 37-year-old Silvio Padillo of Indianapolis was flown to an Indianapolis hospital by IU Health Lifeline helicopter and is in critical condition.

According to police reports, speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jaffet J. Zelaya of Indianapolis was arrested on charges including criminal recklessness or aggressive driving resulting in death and resulting in serious injury, driving while suspended resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting in death, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.