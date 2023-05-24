Driver dies in crash of off-road vehicle in Jackson County

A Brownstown man died in a crash while riding an off-road vehicle Sunday in Jackson County.

According to Indiana DNR Conservation officers, 78-year-old Robert Carr was operating the side-by-side off-road vehicle with two passengers when he disregarded a stop sign. His vehicle was struck by a car at about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Jackson County Roads 225 West and 450 North.

All of the off-road vehicle occupants were thrown from the vehicle. Carr and one of his passengers were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis where Carr was later pronounced dead.

No seat belts, helmets, or safety equipment were being used on the off-road vehicle officers say. The incident remains under investigation.