Driver dies after crash into semi at Bartholomew rest stop

An Indianapolis woman died in Columbus Saturday morning after her vehicle crashed into a parked semi at an Interstate 65 rest stop.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened at about 9:45 Saturday morning at the southbound rest stop on the interstate when a car being driven by 45-year-old Omotope G. Oyediran left the west side of the highway and drove into the rest stop where it struck a semi with a loaded box trailer.

Oyediran suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s office. The driver of the semi was asleep in the truck’s sleeping berth at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending.