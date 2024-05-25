Driver dies after crash in Seymour

Seymour Police Department Press Release

On May 23, 2024, at approximately 7 :37 PM, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to the 2000 block of E. Tipton St. in reference to a vehicle crash. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a driver had left the roadway while traveling West on E. Tipton St. and struck two parked vehicles. When officers checked on the male driver, they found he was unresponsive. Officers began life saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene.

The driver was then taken to Schneck Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was identified as William I. Miller, age 54 of Norman, Indiana. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology. The Seymour Police Department was assisted by the Seymour Fire Department and Jackson County EMS.