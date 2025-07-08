Driver dies after crash in Franklin

A Franklin man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Officers were called to the scene at U.S. 31 and Commerce Drive at just before 8 p.m. in the evening to find a collision between a car and SUV. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Braden C. Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, 43-year-old Jerrin Staker was also injured and taken to IU Methodist Hospital for treatment.

According to police, witnesses said that Staker’s Jeep was traveling at high speed when it crashed into Robertson’s vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.