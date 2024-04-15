Driver crashes after 100+ mph chase into downtown Seymour

A driver was arrested in Seymour last night, accused of fleeing from police at more than 100 mph on U.S. 50.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the chase started on Interstate 65 with state troopers trying to stop a speeding driver before he got off at the Seymour exit at about 10:36 p.m. and headed west into the city. Police say the Dodge Challenger raced down Tipton Street at 108 mph crashing into one vehicle in the 1800 block, before making an abrupt turn south onto Chestnut Street. That’s where the driver hit another car and landed on the sidewalk in the 200 block.

Police arrested the driver 20-year-old Cooper C. Collier of Palm Harbor, Florida. He is facing charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving, criminal recklessness, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.