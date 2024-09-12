Driver arrested in Franklin after gun threats in Indy

An Indianapolis man was arrested in Franklin accused of threatening a driver during a road rage incident.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called to the a report of someone pointing a firearm during an incident on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis at about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police located the vehicle in Franklin and a search found a revolver in the vehicle. 59-year-old Douglas Tandy is facing preliminary felony charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm. Since the start of the year, troopers have investigated 53 shootings on Indianapolis area interstates and an additional 213 incidents of road rage with someone pointing or displaying a firearm but not firing shots.