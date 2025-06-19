Driver arrested, drugs found, during moped stop

A Seymour man was arrested in North Vernon last week after he was found speeding on a moped.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, the incident happened last Thursday when an officer noticed the speeding cycle on West Walnut Street.

The driver was pulled over on Middle School Road and police found that he is listed as a habitual traffic violator. 50-year-old Michael E. Wimberly Jr. was taken into custody. A search also revealed he was carrying a digital scale with suspected methamphetamine residue and a baggie that tested positive for meth.